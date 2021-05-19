The Rusk ISD board of trustees honored one of its own at the regular monthly meeting May 10.
Outgoing trustee Britt Patterson was presented with a plaque commemorating his years of service to the district.
Patterson spent 15 years as a board member, most recently serving as its vice president.
“I’d like to say the 15 years I have been on the board, it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the students and the staff and the community of Rusk ISD,” Patterson said. “Along the way, I’ve been able to serve with some great board members.”
Administrative Assistant Denise Watkins administered the oath of office to newly elected trustee Nathan Acker and returning board member Montie Sunday.
With the newly elected board in place, Jake Ocker was elected to replace Tracy Session as president., Martin Pepin, who previously served as secretary was elected as vice president; and Montie Sunday, secretary.
In action items, the board considered the two depository contracts submitted and chose Citizen’s First Bank.
Trustees opted to add the position of Communications Officer.
Following executive session, the board approved the retirement of Kathy Guidry, assistant principal at the junior high. Guidry is retiring with 29 years at Rusk ISD and 43 years overall.
Retirements previously approved included:
• Sarabeth Masingill, 37 years with Rusk ISD;
• Terri Garner, 16 years with RISD, 38 total;
• Sherry Furra, six years with RISD, 24 overall; and
• Patty White, seven years at RISD.
Debbie Welch was approved to replace John Burkhalter, who has resigned, as the junior high principal.
Other resignations included Misty Dudley, GW Bradford teacher; Julie Hooten, special education; Osamu Matshuda, high school teacher; Clancy Parker, high school teacher and coach; Dickie Parker, Rusk Intermediate teacher; Tony Shinalt, high school teacher and coach; and Molly Wright, special education.
