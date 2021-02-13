Jacksonville city council designated portions of Neches and Nacogdoches Streets as no-parking zones.
“We are looking at some increased traffic flow around the Nacogdoches and Neches intersections,” City Manager Greg Smith said. “This clears up one no-parking zone where signs have been placed on Neches Street and it solidifies, if there was an ordinance, making that no-parking. That will go all the way from 79 to El Paso Street. All of Neches will be no-parking on both sides. That will allow for free-flowing traffic to go north and south without any backups.”
The section of Nacogdoches from Highway 69 to Neches Street was also designated as a no-parking zone.
“All the signs will be properly installed to uniform traffic safety code and that way it can be enforced by law enforcement,” Smith said.
The ordinance currently allows for citations only, not towing.
In related business, a portion of Nacogdoches was designated as a one-way street. The one-way designation applies to the last 12 feet of Nacogdoches from Neches to Hwy 69, barring access to Hwy 69.
“The only section we’re talking about is Nacogdoches not allowing vehicles to enter back onto Hwy 69,” Smith said.
Drivers will still be able to access Nacogdoches Street from Hwy 69.
Modifications to the engineering contract for the downtown improvement grant were authorized.
“What this is doing is accommodating the bump outs at the intersection at Main and Commerce. It also provides better safety for all of the individuals using the sidewalks.”
Other items of business approved by council included:
• A replat of Lots 23B-R, 22R and 21R east side concession area at Lake Jacksonville;
• A replat of lots 2, 3 and 4 of Oak Point Subdivision at Lake Jacksonville;
• A resolution adopting a legislative agendda fro the 87th session of the Texas legislature;
• Modification of Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation by-laws and Certificate of Formation;
• A budget amendment to the JEDCO annual operating budget, allowing more funds to be expended in the matching grants programs;
• A city land-use matrix;
• An agreement for the Jacksonville Public Library to receive internet access;
• Purchase of replacement valves for the surface water treatment plant; and
• A Charity Care Policy for Jacksonville Fire Department EMS.
Numerous items, approved in whole, were listed under the consent agenda and included:
• Minutes of previous meetings;
• A resolution calling for elections for the positions of mayor, District 1 and District 3 of the city council;
• A joint election agreement with Jacksonville ISD;
• A contract for election services with Cherokee County;
• A resolution in support of senior housing development;
• Annual agreement with youth sports leagues, including both the baseball and soccer associations, for 2021;
• Purchase of a breathing apparatus air filling station for the public safety complex;
• Appointment of Emily Morrow as chair and Ryan Yocham as vice chair for Keep Jacksonville Beautiful for 2021; and
• Appointment of John Taylor as chair and Janie Barber as vice chair for Vanishing Texana Museum board for 2021.
During the city manager’s report, Smith noted that the police department had received a community grant from the local WalMart, store 180. The grant will provide funds for outreach programs such as National Night Out and the Police Academy.
Smith announced the Jacksonville Animal Shelter would have a free adoption promotion, Adopt the Love of Your Life, during the week of Feb. 13-19. The event has since been postponed due to the expectation of inclement weather.
Also announced was a retirement party for Glenn Freeny, recognizing his 20 years of service to the city.
