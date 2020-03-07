Road work continues in Jacksonville, Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY - Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to perform base and edge repairs on SH 135, FM 2064, and FM 3052. Rusk Maintenance crews will conduct base and edge repairs on FM 235, US 84, FM 343, and FM 241. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by flaggers and signage.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project
Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville, southeast to SH 110
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $13.7 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is prepping the right-of-way (ROW) and continuing drainage improvements. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
·Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to conduct cleanup activities. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town.
US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville
Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
Cost: $507,099.00
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk construction. The southbound outside lane will be closed daily on this project to construct sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.
US 79 Widening Project
Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
Cost: $8.2 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Guardrail upgrades are being conducted. Daily lane closures will be used where needed. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The speed limit is 60 mph in this work zone. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $8.2 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement rehab operations using daily lane closures. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.
FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
Limits: From US 69 to 2.76 miles east of US 69 and from FM 316 east to Henderson/Van Zandt County line
Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
Cost: $0.64 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Drainage work continues on FM 343. Lane closures are possible. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
