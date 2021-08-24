Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, 80, dies

Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, 80, died today at a London hospital, according to his publicist.
He was surrounded by family at the time of his peaceful passing.
Watts joined the Rolling Stones in 1963.
He was considered by many as one of the great drummers of his generation.
In early August, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not be able to participate in the group's upcoming “No Filter” tour in the United States due to an unspecified medical procedure.
“For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while,” Watts said in statement Aug. 4, announcing he'd be sidelined.
The tour, which has already been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to resume in St. Louis on Sept. 26.
Watts is survived by his wife, Shirley, and daughter Charlotte.
