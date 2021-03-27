Joshua and Khadijah Anderson, owners of Rosewood Memorial in Longview since 2016, have expanded into Jacksonville. The couple opened the Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home and Tribute Center at 532 N. Jackson Street on July 31, 2020.
“I felt like Rosewood had something to offer the community,” Joshua stated. “I’ve seen a need in the community for a more modernized funeral home and professional services.”
Rosewood Memorial offers a variety of services, prices and plans, according to Joshua Anderson.
“We cater to all cultures,” Khadijah said. “When you come to Rosewood, you aren’t just a family but you become our family.
Rosewood Memorial staff are willing to drive wherever needed to lay a person to rest.
“No destination is too far,” Khadijah said.
Joshua Anderson began working in the funeral home industry at the age of 11, working for Stanmore Funeral Home until 2011. His duties there included lawn care, washing cars, emptying trash cans, dressing caskets, conducting visitations and performing funeral services.
“I have a passion to serve others,” Joshua Anderson stated.
Khadijah Anderson, a licensed funeral director, says her interest in the business was “acquired” after meeting her husband.
“The interaction with the families that come in, being able to give them some sort of comfort during such a tough time in life for them,” is what she enjoys about her vocation.
“We’re just here to help the people in their time of need,” Joshua said.
While the Tribute Center can be utilized for funeral services, the space is also available for rent.
“We like to keep it as a sacred place,” Joshua said, although he did confirm the Rosewood Tribute Center is available for use for events such as meetings, small family gatherings, chapel services or church services.
For more information on Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, visit the website rosewoodcares.com or the Facebook page, Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home -Jacksonville.
Rosewood Memorial in Jacksonville can be contacted by phone, (903) 386-3989, or by email, rosewoodfh@gmail.com.
