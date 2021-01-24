Dr. Rita Alumanah and Dr. Ryan Ford, of Christus Mother Frances Jacksonville, presented their experiences regarding COVID-19 at a recent meeting of the Jacksonville Rotary Club. The two answered questions covering various aspects of the disease, including the benefits of wearing a mask, the protocol regarding order of vaccine recipients and about learning “on the go” in regard to treatments.
The Jacksonville Rotary Club meets at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner St., at noon on Wednesdays. The Rotary maintains a website, jacksonvillerotary.org, and a Facebook page, Jacksonville Texas Rotary.
