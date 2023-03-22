Millions of rural caregivers provide crucial support to family members or friends living with memory loss and dementia. These same caregivers often feel stressed and isolated. An online workshop may help them.
The University of California, San Francisco is conducting a study of a new six-week online caregiver workshop. The project is funded by the National Institutes of Health. To date, over 300 rural dementia caregivers from across the nation have enrolled. Caregivers may qualify if they:
• Live in a rural area
• Care for someone with memory loss
• Are 18 years of age or older
• Provide care for at least 10 hours per week
Caregivers who participate in the study of the workshop will be asked to complete four surveys on their caregiving experiences and will receive up to $80 in cash for doing so.
The workshop is accessible to rural caregivers whenever they choose, day or night, as it is online and can be accessed on by computer, tablet or smartphone. It teaches caregivers new skills to reduce stress, take better care of themselves, manage challenging behaviors of their care partners and plan for the future. Caregivers also get a workbook to keep, support from other caregivers and information on community resources.
Participation in the study is confidential and voluntary. To take part, one must enroll by Monday, March 27. An initial survey must be completed by that time. Organizers suggest, to get the most from the workshop, participants should log in two or more times per week, for 10 to 30 minutes each time.
For more information, interested caregivers should go to caregiverproject.ucsf.edu or call the toll-free number, 1-833-634-0603. Organizations that work in rural communities or have contact with caregivers may use the same contact information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.