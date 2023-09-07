U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Thursday, Aug. 31, that the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $1 million in grant projects in Texas through the Rural Energy for America Program.
Nationwide, USDA is awarding $266 million in loans and grants to agriculture producers and rural small businesses to make investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements that will lower their energy costs, generate new income and strengthen the resilience of their operation. This funding is made possible in part by the Inflation Reduction Act, the nation’s largest-ever investment in combating the climate crisis.
“Creating opportunity for rural communities means investing in farmers, ranchers and small businesses,” Secretary Vilsack said. “A key pillar of Bidenomics, President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is ensuring our producers and business owners are not only a part of the clean energy economy but are directly benefiting from it. These once-in-a-generation investments in renewable energy, like wind and solar, and energy efficient technologies create new markets and deliver real cost savings for our small and mid-sized agricultural operations and Main Street businesses, building and keeping wealth in rural America.”
USDA is investing $266 million in 1,334 renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects in 47 states, Guam and Puerto Rico. The Department is awarding the loans and grants through the Rural Energy for America Program, including funding from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act.
State Director Lillian Salerno noted that “Texas Rural Development is pleased to assist agriculture producer G8 Farms LLC in making energy efficiency improvements to their operation and enabling rural small business BESSP1 LLC to invest in producing renewable energy for rural Texans.”
G8 Farms LLC will use the $8,112 REAP Grant to offset energy costs at a family-owned poultry farm located in Pollock, Texas. The energy efficient upgrade to LED lighting will save 14,070 kilowatt hours of energy annually. G8 Farms LLC will realize $1,058 per year in savings.
BESSP1 LLC will use a $1 million Rural Energy for America Program grant to purchase and install a 12,795 megawatt solar system that will be used to produce and sell renewable energy to South Plains Electric Cooperative. BESSP1 was created in 2019 to develop a solar generation facility near Shallowater, Texas. This project will produce enough electricity to power 1,180 homes.
Since December 2022, USDA has made up to $1.3 billion available in REAP funding through the Inflation Reduction Act. Eligible applicants include rural small business owners and agricultural producers. The program is part of the Justice40 Initiative, which is working to ensure that 40 percent of the benefits of certain federal investments reach communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution and underinvestment.
The funding announced today is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, a key pillar of Bidenomics, to grow the American economy from the middle-out and bottom up – from rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, to driving over $500 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments in the United States, to creating good-paying jobs and building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.
USDA continues to accept applications and will hold funding competitions quarterly through Sept. 30, 2024. The funding includes $144.5 million for underutilized renewable energy technologies.
For additional information on application deadlines and submission details, see page 19239 of the March 31 Federal Register, located online at govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-03-31/pdf/2023-06376.pdf.
For more information on the Inflation Reduction Act, visit rd.usda.gov/inflation-reduction-act.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit rd.usda.gov or contact the nearest USDA Rural Development state office.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit rd.usda.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.