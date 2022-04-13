Rusk, Alto ISDs cancel Wed. classes due to loss of power

All schools within the Rusk and Alto Independent School Districts will be closed on Wednesday.
Strong overnight thunderstorms knocked out electricity in the Rusk and Alto areas.
Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 3:33 pm
