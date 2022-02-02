The Rusk Independent School District and the Alto Independent School District have announced early dismissal plans for Thursday.
Classes at Rusk will be dismissed at noon, while Alto will let out at 12:30 p.m.
The early dismissal is in response to a winter storm system that is expected to arrive in the area on Thursday afternoon.
All sports games, practices and activities slated for Thursday have been canceled.
District officials in Rusk and in Alto will make a decision sometime on Thursday regarding Friday.
