The Rusk and Alto Independent School Districts announced campuses would be closed Friday, Feb. 4.
In a social media post from the Rusk school district, it was stated their decision to close was made due to the amount of precipitation and extreme low temperatures expected.
“Please be safe and we look forward to seeing everyone back at school on Monday,” the post read.
The Alto Independent School District also announced all games and activities planned for Friday have are canceled as well.
“Please stay safe and warm!” read a portion of their Facebook post.
The post also noted two reminders: Elementary 100th Day Celebration is Monday, Feb. 7, and the Father-Daughter Dance is moved to Friday, Feb. 11.
