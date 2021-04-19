A resolution regarding a Texas Community Development block Grant was approved during a special meeting of the Rusk city council Thursday, April 15.
The resolution authorized the filing of the city’s application for $350,000 of grant funds to provide street improvements, engineering and administration. The city’s commitment to the project is $52,500 from its general fund.
Six streets have been identified by the city as in need of paving meeting income eligibility requirements. The funds from the grant will not cover the paving of all six roads and council has not yet determined which of the six identified will be improved.
The resolution further designates the mayor and city manager to act as the city’s chief executive officer and authorized representative to execute the application and any related documents pertaining to the grant.
Stephanie Wick, the lone individual who submitted a proposal to manage the city pool, was present to discuss her proposal and answer questions from the council.
Wick reported there were already people asking about the pool and desiring to be placed on the calendar for parties. She recognized attendance at the pool has decreased over the course of past summers, but stated there were ways to encourage people to use the pool.
“I don’t think its going to be a problem. Everybody’s trying to get out. They want to do stuff,” she said.
“You can market it and get people to still come.”
Three residents spoke to the issue, all in favor of opening the city’s swimming pool.
Council voted to open the city pool, contingent upon whether the city’s insurance will cover an individual not employed by the city. If, after consulting with their insurance representative, it is discovered the city insurance will not cover Wick, the council will meet again to consider possible options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.