A public hearing was held at the regular monthly meeting of the Rusk city council in regard to a request for a five lot subdivision. The property for the subdivision, owned by Bobby Tosh, is located at 817 W. 6th Street at the intersection of S. Easy Street. Although no change in zoning was needed, the hearing was set due to city ordinances necessitating any creation of four or more lots be presented and approved by the city.
Councilwoman Frances Long, District 5, asked if the proposed subdivision met all requirements.
“We have all worked together to make sure that all the subdivision requirements are met on this. Mr. Tosh is aware that the sewer line may not be large enough that’s there, and [he] may have to install a new one,” City Manager Amanda Hill said.
“I will add, just for discussion sake, we did send out letters to all the property owners within 200 feet. We only received two responses and they were both for it.”
The plat of the subdivision, which already received approval from the planning and zoning board, was approved by council.
Louis Breedlove, senior manager at BrooksWatson & Co. CPAs, reviewed the audit findings for the fiscal year 2019-2020. The city received an unmodified opinion, the highest level evaluation available, also referred to as a clean opinion.
Touching on highlights of the report, Breedlove stated capital assets had increased $40,000 over the previous year and the city-wide outstanding debt had decreased $103,000 in the same period. The Government Finance Officers Association recommends a budgetary fund balance equal to two month’s worth of expenditures, or approximately 16%, according to Breedlove. He reported Rusk’s fund equaled 45%.
Council reviewed the 20-year lease of land to the Birmingham Golf Course. Although the majority of the golf course is owned by Mark and Angela Raiborn, a portion of the course is situated on land-locked city-owned property.
The Raiborn’s previous 20-year lease with the city required the paying of five percent of green fees in exchange for use of the property. Council authorized the renewal of the lease with two adjustments. Rather than be contingent on green fees, a flat fee of $1,000 will be assessed, to be paid quarterly. While the lease has been renewed for another 20 years, a provision in the agreement allows for five-year reviews regarding the annual fee.
An ordinance authorizing the creation of a five-member cemetery advisory board was approved by council.
Hill stated a group of residents had taken it upon themselves to start cleaning up the monuments in the cemeteries but were having logistical issues, particularly involving funds. They requested the city create the board that would coordinate volunteers, conduct fundraisers and create a form to be signed when purchasing a plot, allowing for the cleaning of headstones and monuments.
Four members were appointed to the board, with one seat remaining open. Councilman Walter Sessions recused himself from the vote as his wife, Maxine Session, was among those appointed to the board.
The budget amendments, consent agenda and police and fire personnel policies regarding mental health and communicable disease were also approved.
One agenda item, regarding the adoption of International Building Code, was tabled until next meeting.
“There was current legislation that was just passed this year that is requiring all cities to adopt at least the 2012 residential and commercial building code,” Hill said.
After placing on the agenda consideration of the adoption of the 2015 code, she said a conversation with a representative from Building Code Effectiveness Classification Group indicated the city’s rating could greatly improve if the 2018 version was adopted. The item was tabled for review of the newer regulations.
