Rusk Mayor Angela Raiborn reappointed current City Secretary Cinda Ethridge, City Attorney Anthony King and Municipal Judge Forrest K. Phifer to their positions. Raiborn did not make any appointments to the planning and zoning board, the board of adjustments and the Rusk Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.
“I would like to leave the boards for after the election,” Raiborn said.
She noted there were some on the boards who have asked to be replaced and said this would allow Ben Middlebrooks, the only candidate for mayor, time to assess who would best serve as replacements.
Council allowed for the deferment on the boards and confirmed the mayor’s other appointments.
The council also canceled the elections of mayor and District 2 council member as Middlebrooks is running unopposed for mayor and Walter Sessions faces no opposition for his position as District 2 councilman.
There will still be an election for the position of District 1 on the council. Ben Mims and Kendall Pharis are contending to fill the seat being vacated by Ben Middlebrooks.
In a corrective action, council approved the transfer of water rights to Keith Isaacs during the regular council meeting Thursday, March 11.
In 2017, the city had deeded 19.44 acres to Isaacs with the understanding the sale included the transfer of water rights. It was since discovered that municipalities retain ground water rights unless specifically stated such rights are a part of a sale of municipality-owned property. As the water rights were not previously specified, council fulfilled what they believed was the original intent and formally granted the water rights to Isaacs.
Council authorized a budget amendment for the Rusk Economic Development Corporation, allowing the up to $10,000 for the remaining work for the FEMA floodplain map update.
Other action items approved by council were the consent agenda and the 2020 racial profiling report of the Rusk Police Department.
No action was taken following executive session. However, the mayor did commend City Manager Amanda Hill for the work she has done for the city, stating she hoped Hill would remain with the city for some time to come.
Councilman Sessions publicly praised citizen Donald Foreman for his acts of kindness and assistance during the February storm.
During the city manager’s report, Hill stated the city would be conducting interviews for the chief of police position on Monday, March 15. Five candidates, from the 26 applications received, were to be interviewed.
