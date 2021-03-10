Having tabled the issue of certificates of obligation and all other items related to the water tower project during their last regular meeting, the Rusk city council met in special session Thursday, March 4, to revisit those matters.
All members of the Rusk city council were present and voted unanimously to approve a resolution directing the sale of certificates of obligation, in an amount not to exceed $2,630,000, to finance the improvements to the city’s waterworks system.
In related items, the council selected Naman, Howell, Smith, and Lee, PLLC as bond council and the city’s current financial advisor, Specialized Public Finance, Inc., was chosen for financial services in relation to the project.
With three bids for engineering services, council members elected to use Shaumburg and Polk, Inc., also known as SPI. SPI was top-rated by each of the three independent scorers.
