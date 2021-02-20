The Rusk city council authorized a tax abatement agreement between the city and Tex Iron Horse Investments LLC-1884, doing business as Cherokee Parcel Post, at the Thursday, Feb. 11, meeting.
Dana Philibert, owner of the building and the business, explained some of the improvements she would be undertaking. Upstairs windows will be removed and replaced and the framework for those will be rebuilt. The plan also includes outside brickwork repair and cleanup.
Cherokee Parcel Post is located on the Square at 108 S. Main.
In related business, a resolution was adopted allowing the mayor to execute the tax abatement agreement.
After receiving a presentation by Steven Adams of Specialized Public Finance, via phone, four items, all related to the water tower improvement project, were tabled until next meeting. The purpose was to allow council to hold a workshop to better understand the matters related the issuance of certificates of obligation to fund the project.
Also tabled was the resolution for a mobile food truck ordinance.
Council did discuss the Code of Ethics and Standard of Conduct, as required every two years. Councilwoman Frances Long suggested language be inserted regarding the use of electronic equipment during closed executive session be added. City Attorney Anthony King will return at a later meeting with the suggested amendments for council review.
Council also ordered the General Election for May 1, with the positions of mayor, District 1 and District 2 to be placed on the ballot.
Also approved was the consent agenda, consisting of the check register report for January, credit card statements for January and minutes from the Jan. 14 council meeting.
In a related matter, council authorized a joint agreement with Rusk ISD for the 2021 election.
Members of the community exercised their right to address the Rusk city council.
Three individuals spoke to the council, and Holsome in particular, expressing their displeasure regarding recent social media comments and posts by Holsome. One speaker, Deborah Kai, called for the Holsome to resign.
In a separate matter, Shana Ferrara addressed the council seeking a policy but put into effect regarding city communication with family members of accident victims. Her desire was for someone within the city to be designated as a contact who would then arrange for the police officer who worked a specific wreck to contact the family to answer their questions and provide closure.
Additionally, she stated she would like to see city police officers carry fire extinguishers.
Council members bore witness to a pinning ceremony conducted for patrolman Brandon Holcomb. Holcomb’s mother, Cindi Glaze had the honor of pinning his badge.
“Glad to have him on board,” Chief Stephen Hughes said. “Looking forward to him doing some really good things.”
Martin Holsome introduced volunteer firefighters James Sanchez and Thomas Adams who presented a plaque to Earl Dominy, recently retired from the Rusk Police Department. The plaque was in honor of Dominy’s efforts as a first responder to a wreck, one in which a vehicle had caught fire, occurring on Jan. 6, 2019. His actions resulted in the rescue of Thurman Massey, IV.
Following the presentation to Dominy, Holsome spoke directly to those attending the meeting.
He asked where the outrage was when he was called derogatory names and negative comments were directed to him.
After questioning where the audience was when racial slurs and other negative comments had been directed at him, and a brief defense of his statements, Holsome asserted he would continue to speak his mind.
“I have received a ton of hate mail,” Holsome said, “but I have also received double that amount in support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.