The Rusk Chamber of Commerce raised $145 and nearly 50 pounds of food items during their recent Fair on the Square through the Car & Bike Show. Delivery was made Monday, June 7. Presenting the check is Chamber President Drenda Halbert.
Rusk Chamber donates to Good Samaritan Food Pantry
MiMi-Sandra of Fort Worth, born 7 September 1945 in Jacksonville to Joe Selman Gore and Jeffie Gwendolyn (Lazenby) Gore. Preceded by her parents and five siblings. Survived by her husband, daughters, four siblings, nieces and nephews.
Aubrey 'Skip' Evans passed away May 29, 2021. Memorial services will be June 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Flint Community Church formerly known as Flint Church Of The Nazarene, 11019 County Rd 174, Bullard, TX 75757
Wilbur Thomas (W.T.) Chandler, 75, passed away on Sunday, May 30,2021 in Jacksonville. Private family graveside will be held in Griffin Cemetery in Cherokee County. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home.
