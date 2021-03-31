The Rusk Chamber of Commerce has continued to grow its membership and offer both traditional and new events despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Josie Fox, who was hired as Chamber Manager in August, was still able to organize the traditional Scare on the Square event, although certain COVID-19-related precautions had to be taken.
A Hometown Christmas Experience was created for December 2020, with the theme Lights! Santa! Action! Through the generous donation of a 26-foot lighted tree by the Perkins family, the Chamber was able to host a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the town square. A lighted train set, donated by Jenny Swink, was placed near the Christmas tree and the Chamber decorated the trees on the Square with new LED lighting.
The Hometown Experience included over 30 vendor booths, several food trucks, a cornhole tournament and a car and bike show. Proceeds from the show went to two local non-profit organizations, The Tree of Promise and the Good Samaritan.
This year’s Hometown Christmas Experience is set to occur on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27. Planning for the event begins in June.
“We’re going to start planning that event in June. Anyone interested in being on the planning committee can reach out to us before June and we’ll make sure they’re included,” Fox said. “Our plan for the Hometown Christmas Experience is to continue to see it grow and become a month-long series of events.”
A Christmas decorating contest, organized through the Chamber, also took place last December with categories for residential and businesses. The Chamber hopes to make the contest an annual event with a greater number of entries each year.
Other new events Fox has organized through the Chamber include the Lunch and Learn meetings, and BASH, Business Associates Social Hour.
The Lunch and Learn series is conducted in partnership with the Tyler Small Business Development Center. The monthly meetings, held at the Chamber office at 184 S. Main, offer a variety of informational topics related to small businesses such as marketing and startups. April’s meeting will cover loan options for businesses.
BASH, also a monthly event, is hosted by different member businesses and provides an opportunity for business and community members to network. Light refreshments are usually served at this after-hours event. Birmingham Golf Club will host the BASH in April, although a date has not yet been determined.
The Leadership Program, which was discontinued due to COVID restrictions, will be making a return this fall, according to Fox. The multi-month program is limited to 25 members.
Planning is currently underway for the Fair on the Square, scheduled for Saturday May 29.
Ian Chandler and Sean Christopher have already been confirmed as live entertainment for the event.
In order to provide the greatest variety of items for purchase, vendors will be limited to one representative per company, such as Scentsy, Color Street and Paparazzi Jewelry. Booth reservations will be done on a first come, first serve basis. Food vendors will also be limited to one per type.
A car show and cornhole tournament will take place.
A new addition to the Fair on the Square is “Health Alley,” where all types of health related vendors will be available. A Go-Texan area will be designated for those who sell Texas-made products, according to Fox.
“The feedback that we’ve had from people and how quickly people are signing up to become a vendor makes me believe that the community is looking forward to it,” Fox said.
Aside from the events and programs, the Rusk Chamber has added 31 new members since August. Of those 31 new members, eight are new businesses in the community, including La Charra Mexican Restaurant, Barrow Photography, All Aboard Nutrition, For the Love of Nutrition, Pineywoods Physical Therapy, The Slab, The Velvet Revolver and The Smooth Eagle.
“The growth that is going on in Rusk is not only phenomenal that it’s happening here, but it happened in the middle of a pandemic,” Fox said. “It really shows how strong this community is and how much they believe in ‘support local’.”
For more information on the Fair on the Square cornhole tournament, contact Alyssa Walley at (903) 683-2337.
For more information on any Chamber event or to volunteer for an event planning committee, contact Josie Fox by phone, (903) 683-4242, or by email, info@ruskchamber.com.
