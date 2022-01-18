Mayor Ben Middlebrooks was named Citizen of the Year at the 81st Rusk Chamber Banquet, hosted Jan. 15 at the Rusk Civic Center.
Judy Faye Long Garner, last year’s Citizen of the Year recipient, gave the presentation.
“He moved to Cherokee County, in the Rusk area, early in the 2000s. He is a husband, a father, a grandfather and a mentor to many in the community,” she said.
Among his community involvements, Garner cited:
• Member of the Rusk State Hospital volunteer council since 2011, serving as president since 2014;
• President of the 100 Club;
• Third vice chairman of the East Texas Council of Governments board;
• Member of the First United Methodist Chcurch;
• President and manager of Cracker Ranch;
• Served the city council, beginning in 2012 as a district representative until becoming mayor is 2021.
“This is a wonderful surprise. I’m really shocked,” Middlebrooks said. “I so much appreciate being accepted. I didn’t have a friend one when I came to Rusk and now I’ve got lots of them. Thank you for accepting me.”
Jody Gray, of Gray’s Automotive, was designated as Business Man of the Year.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be in business in Rusk, Texas. Rusk has been awesome to my family and our business,” Gray said.
Gray said he had no idea he would be named as Business Man of the Year and he admits he was a little embarrassed at first when he was being described, but it felt good.
“I’m very honored. We’ve been in business a long time and Rusk has been great to us. We’ve been in business going on 35 years. My father started the business, it’s second generation. Rusk community is the best in the world.”
Dana Philibert, of Cherokee Parcel Post, earned the Business Woman of the Year award.
“Being able to invest in downtown has been a real blessing and this community has wrapped their arms around us and really given us the ability to be a success,” she said.
She knew she was among the nominations, but says it was not in her wildest thought that she would be selected.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by a community that you have worked so hard to become a part of,” she said.
Cherokee Animal Clinic was honored as Business of the Year. Diane McSwain accepted the award on behalf of the clinic as Dr. Anthony and Chris Holcomb were not able to attend.
“I know Chris and Dr. Holcomb would be so proud to be here,” McSwain said. “It’s a pleasure to work for them; they’re such good people. They take good care of all the animals and I’m just happy, so happy for them and I know that they’d be very thankful for this award.”
Anita Woodlee-Roach was presented the President’s Award and Austin Young received the Lifetime Achievement Award. As he was not present, Lauree Trheadgill accepted on his behalf.
Special guest Texas State Senator Robert Nichols presented a brief update of his work and Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis served as emcee for the evening.
Members of the board who have completed their terms and are leaving the board include Stephanie Caveness, Brandon Downs, Rachel Holsome, Emily Raiborn, Maxine Session, Tammy Long, Alyssa Walley and Austin Young.
Incoming members of the Rusk Chamber Board, who will serve three-year terms, include:
• Myra Ball – Owner, Myra K’s Salon
• Judy Faye Long Garner - Cherokee Civic Theater Treasurer, Rusk High School Alumni Association President, 2020 Rusk Citizen of the Year and a long-term Rusk Chamber Member, and this year's Executive Member II
• Ben Luster – GM, Brookshire Bros.
• Jessica Ocker - FNP-C (Family Nurse Practitioner), Cline Family Medicine
• Lana Starkey - Owner, Shacks on Main and Reklaw Trade Days
• Cord Stover - Real estate agent, United Country Real Estate, and Chamber President-Elect
• Robby Tosh - President, Harry's Building Materials
The 2022 Executive Committee includes:
• President: Tara Hoot
• Past President: Drenda Halbert
• President Elect: Cord Stover
• Vice President: Mark Raiborn
• Treasurer: Rachel Loden
• Executive Board Member I: Jerri Walley
• Executive Board Member II: Judy Faye Long Garner
For more information about the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, visit ruskchamber.com or the organization’s Facebook page.
