The Rusk Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Cherokee Parcel Post with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Cherokee Parcel Post is located at 108 S. Main Street, on the Square, in Rusk. The business offers packing and shipping, copying and printing as well as providing dozens of business products.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday- Friday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday.
Cherokee Parcel Post can be reached by phone, (903) 683-6003, or email, cherokeeparcelpost@gmail.com.
For more information, visit their website, cherokeeparcelpost.com, or their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.