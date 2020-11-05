The Rusk Chamber of Commerce recently hosted ribbon cutting ceremonies for three new members located on or near the Square.
LaCharra Mexican Restaurant’s ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday, Oct. 28. The restaurant offers a full menu with daily lunch specials and is located at 184 E. 6th Street. The business can be reached by calling (903) 683-6383. La Charra Mexican Restaurant maintains a Facebook page by the same name.
For the Love of Nutrition held it’s grand opening Friday, Oct. 30. The business, which also became a member of the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, was given a ribbon cutting ceremony the same day. The shop offers coffee, tea, protein shakes and specialty drinks. For the Love of Nutrition is located at 125 E. 6th Street and can be reached at (903) 245-9877. The shop maintains both a Facebook page and Instagram account.
The Slab opened in late May, but due to the COVID pandemic owners Amy Walley and Jeanie Swink postponed their grand opening until Saturday, Oct. 31. The Slab, primarily an ice-cream shop, offers a variety of items such as T-shirts, jewelry and home decor alongside their frozen treats. The business is located at 133 N. Henderson Street and can be reached at (903) 373-3477.
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce has an office located at 184 S. Main Street and can be phone, (903) 683-4242, or email, info@ruskchamber.com. The chamber’s website can be found online at ruskchamber.com.
