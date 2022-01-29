The Rusk Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, Small Town Books, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 26. Small Town Books is located on the square at 152 S. Main.
The book store is locally owned and operated by James and Cassie Adair, who opened the shop Nov. 1, 2021. They offer books, home-school curriculum, school supplies, board games, movies, video games, and sports cards. They also provide items from other area small businesses such as craft soaps, T-shirts and jewelry.
For information on special discount days or special events, such as painting classes or book signings, follow the Small Town Books Facebook page.
The store can be reached by phone at 903-393-6933, email sent to smalltownbooks21@gmail.com or through Facebook messenger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.