The Rusk Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Tyler Small Business Development Center, presents Lunch & Learn Small Business Seminars the second Thursday of each month beginning in January and running through May. The seminars will be hosted 12-1 p.m. at the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, 184 S. Main.
Cost to members is $25 per seminar and $35 for non-members. Cost includes the seminar and lunch. Those who sign up will receive an email the day before to confirm a lunch selection.
Courses include on Jan. 14 – Facebook Marketing, Feb. 11 – Content Writing, March 11 – Business Start-up and April 8 – Access to Loans. The subject for May 13 is to be determined.
Facebook marketing will teach how to create a compelling and effective Facebook page that targets a specific audience. Attendees will explore the many marketing possibilities and, for more in-depth training, schedule a one-on-one consultation with our Facebook specialist.
Content Writing will present how to create and write actionable content for websites, blogs and social media posts.
Business Start-up will evaluate your business idea, secure your business name and legal structure. Attendees will learn about local, state and federal requirements and resources as well as start-up costs.
Access to Loans will explore financing options for your current business stage and needs. The basics of SBA loans, angel investors, traditional loans and other sources of capital will be reviewed.
Classes will be presented by Tyler SBDC business advisors.
Seating is limited in order to meet COVID-19 requirements.
For more information or to register, send an email to info@ruskchamber.com.
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce maintains a website at ruskchamber.com and a Facebook page.
