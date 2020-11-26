The Rusk Chamber of Commerce has determined it in the best interest of the community to postpone the Hometown Christmas Experience and released the following statement.
Our goal for the Hometown Christmas Experience was to create an event which allowed the community to come together and celebrate the joyous Christmas season. As the date of our event approached, we were all diligently watching the weather forecasts, and over the last several days that forecast has changed to now reflect inclement weather. Due to the pending forecast, we are rescheduling the events originally planned on Nov. 28.
The beautiful 26-foot tree located between J&J Jewelry and Salon Grace on Main Street will now be lit prior to our annual Christmas parade on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The other events, including the Christmas Bazaar will be rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 5. There will be an array of vendor booths with something for everyone, so come ready to shop and to support small businesses.
The Chamber would like to thank you for your understanding and your continued support of our wonderful city. Please watch our social media pages and website for additional updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.