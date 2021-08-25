The Rusk Chamber of Commerce is looking for creative people to submit original designs for the 2021 Rusk Hometown Christmas Experience. The winning design will earn the creator a grand prize valued at $250.
The theme for the 2021 event is “Rusk Around the Christmas Tree.”
The entry form and full contest rules are posted on the Rusk Chamber Facebook page, posted Aug. 17.
All designs submitted in the contest become the property of the Rusk Chamber of Commerce.
Those under 18 who would like to submit an entry will need a parent or guardian to sign the entry form.
Submissions will be screened by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce and judged by anonymous, qualified judges. The Chamber reserves the right to make changes to the winning design before printing and distribution. The Chamber also reserves the right to the final decision in the contest, along with the right to not select a winner if entry quality does not meet Chamber standards.
Entries are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, and can be submitted by email to info@ruskchamber.com.
