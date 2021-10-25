The Cherokee County Master Gardener Association joined the Rusk Chamber. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the group’s demonstration garden in Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum Oct. 21, with member Vida Joseph and President Jackie Gerla cutting the ribbon.
To become a member of the CCMGA, one must first receive a minimum of 50 hours of instruction and complete an examination to become an intern. Interns have one year to complete 50 hours of volunteer service to earn a Certified Texas Master Gardener title. To maintain that certification, members must complete 12 hours of volunteer work and six hours of continuing education.
For more information on the CCGMA program, visit cherokee.agrilife.org/horticulture/master-gardeners/. Interested parties may also contact Kim Benton, County Extension Agent-Horticulture, by phone, 903-683-5416, or email, kim.benton@ag.tamu.edu.
The organization also maintains a Facebook page.
