Julie Boren, Attorney at Law, joined the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 8, to mark the occasion.
She holds law offices in both Rusk and Jacksonville.
Boren has experience in a variety of legal practice area including corporate law, criminal law, divorce law and family law.
Boren’s law office can be reached at 903-586-3127. For more information, visit julieborenlaw.com or the Law Offices of Julie Boren Huesser Facebook page.
