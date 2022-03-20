The Rusk Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member The Shacks on Main Saturday, March 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Shacks on Main, a resale shop locat4ed at 140 W. Main in Reklaw, was opened by Andra Hassell and Lana Starkey in the former gas station/grocery store owned by Andra and Larry Hassell. Visitors to the shop can find antiques, vintage and farm décor, gourmet goodies, unique gift items, nostalgic candy, cold drinks and snacks.
The two women, along with Lana’s husband Gary, originated Reklaw Trade Days.
The Reklaw Trade Days is a multi-vendor gathering on the second Saturday of the each month March through December. The event began with 21 vendors for the first event in June 2020. By November, the event had grown to 70 vendors with a waiting list.
Shoppers at the Reklaw Trade Days will not only be able to shop at the resale store but will have an opportunity to browse a wide array of vendor items including repurposed and refurbished furniture, woodwork, jewelry and artwork.
“The goal is to provide a space for local artisans, crafters and junkers to sell their wares, while providing a fun atmosphere for families to enjoy,” Lana Starkey said.
The trio, Lana, Gary and Andra, are grateful for the support from the community and surrounding areas and state when people come to the trade days they are also supporting many local small business vendors as well.
The next Reklaw Trade Days event is set for Saturday, April 9.
The Shacks on Main can be reached by phone, 903-520-7071, or email, reklawtradedays@gmail.com.
For more information about, visit The Shacks on Main Facebook page.
