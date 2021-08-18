Texas Health and Human Services’ Deputy Associate Commissioner Rachel Samsel was first to speak to the Rusk city council during their regular meeting Aug. 12, concerning the construction update of Rusk State Hospital.
She presented an overview of how the Rusk State Hospital fit into the state system of 10 psychiatric facilities. She noted many of the hospitals serve patients in older buildings which create challenges to providing state-of-the-art care.
“In 2017, with the support of some very vocal legislatures from this area in particular, the legislature began funding a three-phased approach to really start expanding, renovating and transforming our state hospital system,” Samsel said.
She briefly describing construction projects at other sites and noted funding which had been received for the projects, including $3 million appropriated for additional demolition at RSH.
“The footprint on campus will look very different but it will continue to serve the Rusk State Hospital mission in the same way,” Samsel said, sharing a drawing of before and after construction.
RSH Superintendent Michelle Foster shared a timeline of the construction project.
Asbestos abatement began in January 2020 with structure demolition taking place in March and April of 2020. Foundation work for the new building began May 28, 2020, with substantial completion by Aug. 18, 2021.
The new administration building will centralize administrative functions, including nursing and medical staff, reimbursement, quality management, information technology and health information management.
A ribbon-cutting has been tentatively set for the new administration building on Oct. 28, with a target date of operations beginning in the building Sept. 1.
Work has already begun on the new patient building, which will provide 100 maximum security beds and 100 non-maximum security unit beds. The 200-bed patient living space will take the place of six buildings which have been demolished. The target completion date for the patient complex is March 2023.
Information provided indicates the patient building will feature single-patient rooms private bathrooms. There will also be activity rooms, a dining area, abundant natural light and use of color for wayfinding. The complex will also include a theatre, barbershop, teaching kitchen, gymnasium, library, computer lab and access to interior courtyards. The completed new patient complex will modernize patient units and will provide more efficient services and better opportunities for patients to heal.
An archaeological and historical investigation on site was also conducted. Among items found were a crucible, ceramic jug, crockery, numerous buttons, square nails and a railroad spur.
