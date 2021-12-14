Rusk Police Chief Jeremy Black administered the oath of office to Jeremy Farmer during the Dec. 9 city council meeting. Farmer’s wife, Kenia, and daughter, Kelci, were present for the ceremony.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Jeremy years ago. He originally started his background as a communications telecommunicator and dispatch. We don’t get that a lot of times and that’s an awesome, unique experience,” Black said. “He’s been an officer now for about 10 years.”
After his swearing in, Kelci had the honor of pinning her father’s badge.
A public hearing was conducted regarding a proposed zone change to allow for a growing number of requests to build smaller and more efficient homes within the city of Rusk. The rezoning, from single-family detached (R-1) to Single-family attached zone (R-3), would affect 22 specific addresses within District 2 and would allow for a minimum of 375 square feet. The parcels under consideration are all unoccupied and currently overgrown.
“At least while I’ve been mayor, the biggest complaint I get is not enough affordable housing and right after that is not enough housing,” Middlebrooks said.
Jennifer Dearman was the first to address the council during the hearing.
“I do own a couple pieces of property in the district and I feel it’s very much needed for some affordable housing,” Dearing said. “We have a lot of people that are living with family members because they can’t afford to be out on their own and I think it would be very wise decision to vote in favor.”
Terri Franklin expressed a different opinion. A lifelong Rusk resident and property owner, Franklin voiced concern over the types of buildings that would be allowed with such a small minimum square footage.
“Is it going to be a bunch of storage buildings that people try to fix up and try to live in?” she questioned.
City Manager Amanda Hill said any home would have to be on a slab and meet code requirements.
“They still have to meet city building codes. We just adopted 2018 building code. They have to be on a foundation. They have to have up-to-code water, sewer, electricity.”
Hill also mentioned the homes could be bigger, that the 375-square-foot was just the minimum.
Ken Ferrara addressed the same issue, in favor of the rezoning. He noted the move would bring additional taxes into the city, as well as provide housing for single people and older people.
“This could be a real benefit to people that are barely making it to have a warm structure, hot water and a very low utility bill,” Ferrara said.
Hill reported the planning and zoning committee, with one member absent, were evenly split on a decision. The council took no action following the public hearing.
In action items, the council voted to approve the following:
• Street abandonment in Hilltop Addition Plat Cabinet A, Slide 105AB Plat;
• Casting the city’s vote for Jack McMullen as a Cherokee County Appraisal District board member;
• An interlocal agreement with Cherokee County for radio repeaters, an upgrade in equipment, which included a $5,000 payment from the city;
• A food truck ordinance, with the removal of the requirement for public restroom facilities located within 500 feet of the stationary food truck;
• Revised rental rates for use of the Rusk Civic Center;
• A cemetery ordinance; and
• Appointments to the Charter Review Committee including Joseph Pharis, Maxine Session, Sally Wallace, Ken Ferrara, Jeannie Swink and Ronnie McElroy.
The City had requested two lots adjacent to the cemetery not be placed on the last tax sale, with both the County and the school district voting to grant their share to the city. However, before the process could be completed, a previous owner out of Houston made a request to redeem the lodge property. Although not currently necessary, the property would be useful to the city for future expansion of the cemetery. The council voted to decline the offer of redemption.
No action was taken regarding a Rental Inspection Ordinance. Intended to ensure the safety of rental properties, the council chose to postpone taking action in order to confer with property owners and conduct further research on the topic.
Jeannie Swink addressed the council regarding trash cans left in roadways rather than on the sides of the streets. She said she’d almost hit a neighbor’s trash can. Swink admitted she didn’t know what the solution was, but said it could be, not only unattractive, but dangerous.
Mayor Ben Middlebrooks reported the Texas Department of Transportation has determined, following an engineering study, there is no current need for traffic lights at the intersections of F.M. 343 and Hwy 69 or F.M. 343 and F.M. 752, neat the high school.
“The signals at these intersections are not warranted. TXDOT will continue to monitor these intersections and reevaluate if future concerns arise,” Middlebrooks read from a letter from TXDOT.
“I still don’t understand why they won’t let us have one at the high school,” Middlebrooks said.
During the city manager’s report, Hill stated Jan. 19 marked the opening of filing for a place on the ballot for city council, Districts 3, 4 or 5.
She also noted the city had been approved for a grant to hire a litter abatement officer, but official approval would not come until mid-December, after which the city could hire someone for the position. The grant also covers the purchase of game cameras for use in curbing illegal dumping.
Hill reminded those in attendance that city offices would be closed Friday and Monday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
