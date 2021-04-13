The Rusk city council will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
Two subjects are listed on the agenda for consideration at this meeting.
First, council members will decide on whether to adopt a resolution authorizing the submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant application and authorizing the mayor and city manager to act as the city’s executive officers and authorized representatives in all matters pertaining to the city’s participation in the program. If approved, the application will be submitted to the Texas Department of Agriculture for the Community Development Fund.
Secondly, council will consider outsourcing management of the city’s swimming pool with Stephanie Wick. This was an agenda item at the regular council meeting April 8, but was tabled for further input and discussion as the council sought ways to lesson city’s financial losses in regards to the pool’s operation.
