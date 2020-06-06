Rusk city leaders will convene in a special council meeting, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid St.
According to a meeting agenda, the council will hear and receive information from Chris Hartung with Chris Hartung Consulting, LLC, Executive Search Firm, in regards to a proposal to recruit a new city manager. They also will hear and receive information from Ron Holifield with SGR Consulting Executive Search Firm in regards to this proposal, then discuss and consider accepting an agreement from one of the two firms.
