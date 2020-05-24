RUSK – Local officials have announced that facilities operated by the City of Rusk are now open for limited-size gatherings.
“These proactive measures have been taken by the city to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in conjunction with the state wide public health disaster issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbot,” said City Manager Jim Dunaway. “The city is going to continue to monitor the situation, and work with our partners during this unprecedented situation. The city appreciates the citizens’ patience and understanding during this crisis. Please have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day and remember to honor all veterans.”
According to a release from the city, Singletary Memorial Library’s meeting room, the Rusk Civic center and the Jim Hogg Park Pavilion are open for use.
The library is open regular hours of operation, but the Children’s area will be remained closed, except for patrons to find a book for checking out. The library will allow up to 10 customers at a time. Patrons are asked to contact library staff at 903-683-5916 for reservations or additional information.
Meanwhile, Jim Hogg Park, Conley Park and Butler Park are presently open; visitors are asked to use CDC sanitary and distancing guidelines while using these facilities.
The Rusk Sports Youth Association will continue use the Lions Club Sports Complex for limited practice sessions, the release stated, adding that the splash pad at the city pool will be open to the public “around the first part of June.”
All emergency services and regular City services will continue as normal, and Rusk City Hall is currently open to the public; however, due to the size of the lobby, no more than two customers are allowed in at once, the release noted.
City staff will be available for appointments for those services that require face to face contact, as well as by phone and email, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Water payments may continue to be made in the night drop box, online at www.rusktx.org, or over the phone.
Online court payments may be made at www.certifiedpayments.net; when prompted, enter Bureau Code # 7435389 and the citation number.
Individuals also may make court payments by phone at 1-866-549-1010, using Bureau Code # 7435389 and the citation number.
