RUSK – Local city leaders adopted a 44.52-cent property tax rate, voting unanimously during a regular council meeting Thursday, said Rusk City Manager Jim Dunaway. “The previous rate was 48 cents per $100 property valuation, so this is actually a decrease,” he said, noting that the rate will generate funds for a $6,310,595 budget that also was adopted by the council Thursday.
The newly adopted budget is approximately $574,000 less than the current budget of $6,884,722, which runs through the end of the month, or the Sept. 30 closure of the city’s fiscal year budget.
“It’s a decrease of 8% in order to meet revenue projections that have been affected by the pandemic,” he said. “The major impact (translated to) was no pay raises for employees.
During the meeting, the council also: • Approved annual financial audit for FY 2018-19; • Approved the Rusk Economic Development Corporation's annual operating budget for FY 2020-21;
• Adopted an ordinance that will increase garbage fees by 3% – Dunaway said that water and wastewater fees were not impacted.
the water, waste and solid waste fees for the upcoming fiscal year; and Passed 4-0; • Adopted a consent agenda comprised of an August 2020 check register report; July credit card statements; a year-to-date fiscal year financial report; and minutes for an Aug. 13 special meeting/budget workshop and an Aug. 13 regular meeting.
An agenda item proposed by Place 3 Councilman Martin Holsome regarding the discharge of specific weapons was tabled until October, as Holsome was absent to the meeting due to work, Dunaway said.
