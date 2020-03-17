RUSK – City leaders on Thursday cancelled a May 2 municipal election, in accordance with Texas Government Code, which allows this if no other candidates have filed in an uncontested race.
Seats for council District 3 – held by Martin Holsome, District 4 – held by Martha Neely and District 5 – held by Frances Long, only attracted incumbent candidates. The vote was included as part of a consent agenda that also included a February 2020 check register report, minutes from a Feb. 13 regular meeting and a March 3 special meeting.
The meeting, held at the Rusk Civic Center, also included two public hearings.
The first, by applicant Mark Raiborn, was a request for a zone change from R-1 to B-2 for property described as Abstract 341, Block 1006, Tract 2, J. Hundley K11 Survey, Abstract 341, Block 1010, Tracts 12A, 16 and 17B, J. Hundley K11 Survey. According to City Secretary Cinda Etheridge, the item – which pertains to the local golf course “was requested to be tabled by the Planning and Zoning Board until a later date.”
A second public hearing, by applicant Dr. Mark Cline, was a request for a zone change from B-1 to B-2; the site is a proposed doctor’s office, to be located directly across the street from the existing UT Health Center, she said. “There is no address at this time, but the demolition of the existing structures will start soon.”
In other action, Rusk council members:
• Adopted ordinances regarding Chapter 380 economic development agreements for the Tree of Promise, the Cherokee Civic Theatre and Heritage Center of Cherokee County. Etheridge said the council authorized $2,000 be given each to the theater and the center from the city’s hotel/motel tax funds; the Tree of Promise, which was not present, “is not asking for any additional funds.”
• Adopted a resolution denying a statement of intent to increase rates filed by CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp., along with require reimbursement of municipal rate case expenses.
An item regarding the amendment of the Code of Ordinances to clarify/amend the procedure for the conducting of council meetings was was tabled until the next council meeting, Etheridge said.
Meanwhile, no action was taken following an executive session held during Thursday’s meeting, she added.
