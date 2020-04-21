RUSK – Local city leaders will revisit a discussion regarding the hiring of a police chief for Rusk during a special meeting slated for noon Thursday in the community room of the local public library, located at 207 E. 6th St.
The meeting will be done by telephone, according to a meeting agenda, as part of precautions against a viral pandemic that were set in place by Governor Greg Abbott in recent weeks. Action, if any, will be taken after the council convenes in open session, per government code.
It is the sole item listed on the agenda; Thursday's meeting follows one held April 15 in which the decision to appoint a new police chief was tabled.
During the meeting last week, the council also voted on two other items, according to City Secretary Cinda Etheridge.
The first, which followed an executive session discussion, involved two votes, she said: A motion to repeal an ordinance adopted earlier this year naming Rusk a Sanctuary City for the Unborn failed by a 2 to 3 vote, with council members Martha Neely and Frances Long voting in favor of repeal. A second motion related to the item called for amending the ordinance, “with certain verbage, certain wording taken out,” passed 3 to 2, with council members Walter Session, Ben Middlebrooks and Martin Holsome voting in favor of the measure, Etheridge said.
A separate agenda item calling for a 60-day extension of an ordinance entailing the city's COVID-19 precautionary measures was passed unanimously.
The extension runs through June 15, but can be rescinded by the council at any time, she said.
Thursday's special meeting is closed to in-person attendance, through “a temporary suspension of the Open Meetings Act allow(s) telephone or video conference meetings” granted by the governor.
However, residents are invited to participate remotely via Zoom teleconferencing: Log on to https://zoom.us/j/98453711758 or by calling 888-788-0099 and entering the Meeting ID: 98453711758, and the password: 022508. The meeting also will be recorded, and uploaded to the city's website, www.rusktx.org.
Residents interested in submitting written commits regarding items on the agenda may do so by downloading the “Speaker's Request Form” on the city website, or by contacting City Secretary Cinda Etheridge, cetheridge@rusktx.org, or calling 430-3300-1503 or 903-683-2213.
The deadline to submit questions or forms is 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23.
