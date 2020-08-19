Rusk Class of '21 to be honored with Sunrise Breakfast

RUSK — The First Baptist Church in Rusk (372 E. 4th St.) will be honoring the Rusk High School Class of 2021 with a Sunrise Breakfast on Friday.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. And all seniors are cordially invited to attend.
George Ross Causey, Jr., 78, died July 17, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, from coronavirus complications. Born Dec. 4, 1942, in Ballinger, Texas. Memorial service planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville, Texas.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.