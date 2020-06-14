RUSK – City leaders have granted a request to annex a 14.48-acre tract, located on the east side of U.S. Highway 69, directly across from the UT Health Clinic, following public hearings Thursday regarding the tract.
In separate, but related actions, the council also unanimously approved Dr. Mark Cline's request to create/designate the tract as a Reinvestment Zone, as well as agreed to allow tax abatement on the property.
According to Rusk City Secretary Cinda Etheridge, during the first three years, the property will have full abatement; abatement for the following two years lowers to 75 percent; then, for two years after that, abatement is at 50 percent.
During the final three years, abatement for the property will be at 25 percent, she said.
In other action, council members unanimously approved a consent agenda, but tabled an agenda item in which city leaders would consider a possible amendment of a June 8, 1982, amendment prohibiting the discharge of firearms within city limits;
“This item was tabled until the police chief (Stephen Hughes) could be present to give his opinion,” she said, adding “I believe they are requesting the definition of a firearm be clarified in the ordinance.”
No action was taken following an executive session regarding a claim for damages submitted by Polly and Ray Christopher. Action, if any, will be taken when the council resumes into open meeting, Etheridge said.
Nor did the council take action during a June 10 special meeting. The agenda included presentations from two executive search firms regarding the search for new city manager.
