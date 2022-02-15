The Rusk city council received an update from Mona Burford on the progress of the Good Samaritan Food Pantry’s building project.
LaRetta Britton introduced herself as the newly elected president of the Good Samaritan board, other board members and volunteers present, then gave the floor to Mona Burford, head of the building project.
Burford stated students and faculty from the University of Texas-Austin arrived Feb. 2 to assist in the volunteer efforts of the pantry and conduct studies at both the current and the new location.
“We had cars lined up at 6 a.m. and they were very surprised to see that,” Burford said. “By the time it was daylight, we had cars backed up all the way to [Hwy] 84, which is normal for us. They were shocked.
“They visited with our food director, with our mayor, toured the facilities, had a lengthy talk with Barbara Jelley, who is our thrift store manager.”
The civil, architectural and environmental engineering students were able to devise a traffic impact circulation, site development with core samples, storm water management and drainage plans, list environmental TCEQ concerns to be addressed and provided an architectural rendering, according to Burford. She listed the information needed from the city to complete the work.
The students are conducting the initial surveys and developing the preliminary plans for Good Samaritan, which will be reviewed by the non-profits pro-bono engineers. The engineering students, performing the work as a part of their studies, will save Good Samaritan the cost of the preliminary plans necessary to apply for grant funding.
“I hope to see concrete on the ground about fall,” Burford said. “Everybody says I’m dreaming, but that’s what we do.”
Burford also introduced the Good Samaritan’s unofficial ambassador, 14-year-old Marina Mullenax, Miss LoneStar State Junior Teen 2022. Mullenax, advocating for the Good Samaritan, won the People’s Choice category and is donating her winnings, $640.97, to the Good Samaritan. She will be competing in Florida this July in the same pageant system, which is community service based.
“Marina hopes to promote the need for The Good Samaritan and the work they do on a national level,” her mother Laura Mullenax stated. “Marina will continue to raise money for both competition and The Good Samaritan.”
Several members of the Cherokee County Quilt Guild were in attendance, with some of the members addressing the council.
The organization presented a petition requesting the council review and revise the fees charged for the use of the Rusk Civic Center. The recently approved hike in rates are not feasible for the group and would result in their seeking another location for their meetings, something they expressed they did not want to do.
The speakers explained what the quilt guild accomplished, how they have contributed to the community and that the group consists greatly of retirees who provide their own quilting supplies. Many of them come from outside the Rusk area for the organization’s monthly meetings.
It was further stated that they do not participate in any fundraising or other activity that would require taxation, therefore the organization has not applied for 501(c)(3) status which would grant them the ability to pay the smaller non-profit rental rate.
As the issue was not an agenda item, the council could not discuss or taken action on the matter during Thursday’s meeting. Mayor Ben Middlebrooks did state the council would reconsider the issue to see if they could identify any middle ground.
Police Chief Jeremy Black presented the annual racial profiling report. The analysis showed a total of 4,333 traffic stops made in 2021, with the majority being White drivers, 65.7%, Black drivers, 20.4% and 12.6% Hispanic/other drivers. These numbers were compared to city-data.com numbers and percentages of the total population of Rusk as well as individual population groups. The 2021 numbers were also compared to the data from 2020.
In only 55 of the 4,333 traffic stops conducted in 2021 was the race of the driver know prior to the stop.
In his analysis, Black believed the data showed consistency between the two years of compiled data and reflects the statistics he believed showed his department conducts law enforcement operations without bias towards any race.
The council received information from Steven Adams with Specialized Public Finance Inc. regarding the refinancing of bonds. After the presentation, council authorized SPFI to proceed with bidding to potentially provide a savings to the city on the bonds. The seeking of bids does not obligate the city to a specific plan.
Other items approved by the council included:
• An application for a 100% grant to purchase radios for the fire department;
• A resolution ordering a General Election for May 7, 2022 for the election of council members in District 3, 4 and 5;
• A resolution ordering a Special Election for Charter Amendments, which will be held in conjunction with the General Election in May;
No action was taken on the resolution authorizing the mayor and emergency management coordinator to amend the Cherokee County Hazard Mitigation Pan due to reported communication problems.
No action was taken on the discussion of hazard and mitigation projects due to the council’s decision to hold a workshop prior to making a decision. As no project was decided, there was no need to address requests for quotes for engineer services.
The Rusk city council meetings are regularly scheduled for the second Thursday of the month.
