RUSK – A resolution for a proposed water conservation plan for Rusk was unanimously approved Thursday by the Rusk City Council.
“The purpose of the plan,” according to information provided in an agenda packet, “is to encourage a permanent reduction in the quantity of water utilized by our city customers through the implementation of efficient water supply and usage practices.”
Within Rusk city limits, the city provides 2,040 service connections, and operates six wells that provide ground storage water to the city; the average water consumption for the City of Rusk is 128 gallons per capita daily, based on records, the packet noted.
The plan was developed by Tyler-based civil engineering firm Schaumberg & Polk, Inc.
Also during the meeting, three unopposed council members were sworn into office and a mayor pro tem was named, said City Manager Jim Dunaway.
District 3 Councilman Martin Holsome, District 4 Councilwoman Martha Neely and District 5 Councilwoman Frances Long were sworn into office.
Walter Session – who represents District 2 – was re-elected as the city's mayor pro tem.
The council also:
• Granted a request from Texas and Eastern Railroad, which Dunaway said was made in order to extend the existing storage track another 2,000 feet in order to store more unused tank cars. “This is an additional way for our Texas State Railroad operator to make more money in order to keep the TSRR running.” he said.
• Approved a resolution denying a distribution of cost recovery factor rate request of ONCOR Electric Delivery Company, LLC; and
• Approved a consent agenda comprised of check register reports for March and April of this year and a budget report for the period of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 2020; minutes for a March 3 special meeting, a March 12 regular meeting, an April 15 regular (telephonic) meeting and an April 23 special (telephonic) meeting.
The council tabled action on an agenda item that called for repeal of action taken on Dec. 13, 2018, which extended the term for retaining council meeting audio information.
According to Dunaway, “the council wants staff to explore the costs of accomplishing this storage of audio information.”
