RUSK – Repairs to a historic footbridge in Rusk will be decided during a telephonic open meeting of the Rusk City Council, noon Thursday from the Rusk Civic Center.
According to a meeting agenda, city leaders will consider a lease agreement with James Perkins for the Footbridge Park, along with repairs to the bridge, then consider awarding a bid for repairs.
During the meeting, council members also will discuss/consider:
• Renewal of the city's juvenile curfew ordinance;
• An ordinance amending Section 130.17 of the City of Rusk's Code of Ordinances regarding the discharge of specific weapons;
• A resolution to adopt the 2020 Cherokee County Hazard Mitigation Plan; and
• Approval of a consent agenda featuring check register reports, the May credit card statement and the fiscal year financial report year-to-date; and minutes for a June 10 special meeting an for a June 11 regular council meeting.
An executive session item lists a consultation with the city attorney regarding a claim for damages submitted by Polly and Ray Christopher. Action, if any, will be taken when the council resumes into open session, as per state government code.
A temporary suspension of the Open Meetings Act to allow telephone or video conference public meetings has been granted by Governor Greg Abbot, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding meetings that bring people into a group setting, in accordance with the Texas Government Code. Members of the public are invited to participate remotely via Zoom teleconferencing by either calling 888-788-0099 or logging on to http://zoom.us/j/94137820680, and using the password 770230, along with meeting ID No. 941 3782 0680, password 770230.
Those who wish to submit written comments on the listed agenda item must submit them by using a speakers request form found at www.rusktexas.org or by emailing cetheridge@rusktexas.org, or by calling 430-300-1503, or 903-683-2213 for staff assistance. Speaker request form, email or questions must be received before 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, according to the agenda.
