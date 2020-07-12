RUSK – City leaders will meet at noon Wednesday, July 15, at Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid St. to consider Governor Greg Abbott's recent executive order requiring the use of face masks in public, according to a meeting agenda.
The council will also consider bids received for repairs at the historic Footbridge, along with executive session items regarding Rusk Housing Authority and the city manager position. Action, if any, will be taken when the council reconvenes in regular session, as per state government code.
A temporary suspension of the open meetings act to allow telephone or video conference public meetings has been granted by the governor, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding meetings that bring people into a group setting, in accordance with Texas Government Code.
Members of the public are welcome to participating remotely via Zoom conferencing, by either calling 888-788-0099, or logging on to http://zoom.us/j/958427438733, by entering Meeting ID number 958427438733, then Password 839401. The meeting will be recorded and uploaded to the city website, the agenda stated.
Those who wish to submit written comments on a listed agenda item must submit no later than 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Individuals may download a speakers request form located on the city website, www.rusktx.org, by emailing cetheridge@rusktx.org. Individuals also may call 430-300-1503 or 903-683-2213, for staff assistance.
