RUSK – Local residents could learn Thursday who their new police chief will be, when the Rusk City Council meets in regular session at noon.
Council members will discuss the appointment and confirmation of a police chief, as well as discuss whether to amend or repeal an ordinance identifying the city as a Sanctuary City for the Unborn, during the closed session of the meeting, which will be held at the Rusk Civic Center.
Action, if any, will take place when the council resumes in open session; according to a meeting agenda, the “meeting will be closed to in-person attendance by the public” as part of precautions against a viral pandemic that were set in place by Governor Greg Abbott in recent weeks.
The agenda notes that “a temporary suspension of the Open Meetings Act allow(s) telephone or video conference meetings” granted by the governor.
However, residents are invited to participate remotely via Zoom teleconferencing: Log on to https://zoom.us/j/636689375 or by calling 888-788-0099 and entering the Meeting ID: 636 689 375, and the password: 007878. The meeting also will be recorded, and upload to the city's website, www.rusktx.org.
Residents interested in submitting written commits regarding items on the agenda may do so by downloading the “Speaker's Request Form” on the city website, or by contacting City Secretary Cinda Etheridge, cetheridge@rusktx.org, or calling 430-3300-1503 or 903-683-2213.
The deadline to submit questions or forms is 10 a.m. Wednesday.
