RUSK – Three public hearings, and resolutions supporting related requests, are the main focus of Thursday's noon meeting of the Rusk city leaders at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid St.
According to a meeting agenda, the first hearing is a request for voluntary annexation by Dr. Mark Cline to enlarge and extend boundary limits of extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City of Rusk to include 14.48 acres of land, a portion of which is already inside city limits. Related hearings involving the 14.48-acre tract pertain to a request to create and designate the tract as a Reinvestment Zone and a request for a tax abatement between Cline and the city for the property. Related actions considering approval of the three requests will follow, according to the agenda.
During Thursday's meeting, the council also will consider:
• The possible amendment of a June 8, 1982, amendment prohibiting the discharge of firearms within city limits; and
• Approval of a consent agenda that includes a May 2020 check register report, April 2020 credit card statements and minutes for a May 14 regular meeting and a May 21 special meeting, both held telephonically.
An executive session item also is listed on the agenda, regarding a claim for damages submitted by Polly and Ray Christopher. Action, if any, will be taken when the council resumes into open meeting, as per state government code.
