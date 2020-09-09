RUSK – Separate public hearings for a proposed 44.520-cent tax rate and $6,310,595 budget will be held at noon Thursday at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid Street.
Afterward, city council members will consider ordinances for adopting each. Both the new tax rate and budget are lower than the previous year, said City Secretary Cinda Etheridge.
According to a meeting agenda, the council also will consider:
• An annual financial audit for FY 2018-19;
• An ordinance amending the city's code of ordinances regarding the discharge of specific weapons;
• Approval of the Rusk Economic Development Corporation's annual operating budget for FY 2020-21;
• An ordinance setting the water, waste and solid waste fees for the upcoming fiscal year; and
• Adopting a consent agenda comprised of an August 2020 check register report; July credit card statements; a year-to-date fiscal year financial report; and minutes for an Aug. 13 special meeting/budget workshop and an Aug. 13 regular meeting.
An executive session also is listed on the agenda, in which council members will discuss proposed economic development incentives for various projects. Action – if any – will be taken when the council reconvenes into regular session, as per state government code.
