RUSK – City leaders will convene for a telephonic open meeting, at noon Thursday at the Rusk Public Library Community Room, 207 E. 6th St., to consider a resolution for a water conservation plan for the City of Rusk.
Among other agenda items to be addressed are canvassing of the regular city officers election that was canceled, and a related March 12 action calling for certification of unopposed candidates; swearing in of newly elected council members for Districts 3, 4 and 5, along with election of a Mayor Pro Tem.
Council members also will discuss/consider:
• A request from Texas and Eastern Railroad, seeking permission to extend the track currently being utilized for storage purposes;
• A resolution denying the distribution of cost recovery factor rate request of ONCOR Electric Delivery Company, LLC, made on or about April 3, 2019;
• Repeal of action taken on Dec. 13, 2018, that extended the term for retaining council meeting audio information and;
• Approval of a consent agenda comprised of check register reports for March and April of this year and a budget report for the period of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 2020; minutes for a March 3 special meeting, a March 12 regular meeting, an April 15 regular (telephonic) meeting and an April 23 special (telephonic) meeting.
No executive session of the council is planned, the agenda noted.
To join in the meeting, please log onto https://zoom.us/j/96553595931 and enter Meeting ID: 965 5359 5931 and enter Password: 000288, or contact City Secretary Cinda Etheridge, 903-683-2213, to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.