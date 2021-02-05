A Rusk City Councilman and self-declared Texas gubernatorial candidate has declared he is stepping away from his campaign for governor after he drew national attention over the weekend for a post that advocated violence against his political opponents.
Martin Holsome, who has served on the Rusk City Council since 2018, drew fire from the Texas Republican Party and national political commentators after he posted a since-deleted photo of a noose on his campaign Facebook page along with a statement that called for hanging of people in Washington D.C.
During an almost 16 minute live video posted Tuesday to his campaign page, Holsome spoke to his followers about how the backlash of his comments have affected his family and led him to step down from his campaign for Texas Governor.
“I’ve said from the very beginning that I’m free for shots,” he said. “You can take all the shots at me all you want. But the things that are off limits are the most important to me are my family, my wife and my children.”
Holsome’s son, Blayke, distanced himself from his father’s comments, saying his family has since experienced, online bullying and threats. He said neither he, nor his wife, or siblings agree with or support his father's political statements, views, or beliefs.
Rusk City Manager Amanda Hill said that although each council member received multiple texts and emails complaining about Holsome’s behavior, there are no plans to discuss his comments during any upcoming meetings.
She said council members are paid $300 a year and are not provided with phones or emails, therefore none of his activities were done through public accounts.
Hill said the views and statements expressed by Holsome are his personal beliefs and were expressed in his individual capacity, not as a city official.
She said, despite multiple residents asking her about discipline or Holsome’s removal from office, the power to remove an elected official is left solely in the hands of the people through the recall process.
“City officials must adhere to a strict code of ethics and standard of conduct which grants the city council the ability to police itself within the limitations of the city charter,” Hill said. “However, disciplinary options do not include removal of a sitting council member.”
Holsome has been vocal in his rejection of the Nov. 3 election result, and his controversial tweets followed the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. His campaign Twitter account and the corresponding tweets have been deleted.
The tweet posted Jan. 15 along with the picture of the noose read "Once more for those of you who don’t understand... Starting in D.C. - let ’em hang by the neck until they are dead, dead DEAD!!!", and was the second in two weeks to feature the same picture posted by his account.
“I say a lot of inflammatory things. I say a lot of polarizing things. I post a lot of things on Facebook and other social media sites that are not socially acceptable. But I don't cross lines of legality. I don't’ even cross ethical lines,” Holsome said.
