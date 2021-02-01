A Rusk City Councilman and self-declared Texas gubernatorial candidate faces nationwide backlash, including from the Texas Republican Party, after he posted a photo of a noose on his campaign's Twitter feed along with a statement calling for violence "Starting in D.C."
The Texas GOP issued a statement Sunday denouncing the tweet from Martin Holsome, who has served as a Rusk City councilman since 2018, and calls himself a “Constitutional Conservative.” Holsome's campaign Facebook page indicates he will run against Gov. Greg Abbott in the Republican primary in 2022.
“I personally find any depictions of a noose disgusting and despicable,” said Texas GOP Chairman Allen West. “Martin Holsome’s language is horrifying. Calling for lynching is mortifying to any decent American."
West went on to state that his organization has been consistent in its condemnation of political violence.
Holsome has been vocal in his rejection of the Nov. 3 election result, and his controversial tweets followed the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. His campaign Twitter account and the corresponding tweets have been deleted.
The tweet posted Jan. 15 along with the picture of the noose read "Once more for those of you who don’t understand... Starting in D.C. - let ’em hang by the neck until they are dead, dead DEAD!!!", and was the second in two weeks to feature the same picture posted by his account.
Holsome responded to the Jacksonville Progress’ request for comment through his social media page, and elaborated on his previous posts.
“I am in fact a Constitutionalist,” he stated. “My beliefs are directly in line with Constitutional values. I do not align with extremism in any fashion, be it right or left."
He went on to take responsibility for the tweet and photo, and said he intended to advocate for prosecution of people he believes perpetrated treason by certifying the election.
Holsome’s son, Blayke, distanced himself from his father’s comments, saying his family has since experienced, online bullying and threats.
Blayke Holsome said neither he, nor his wife, or siblings agree with or support Holsome's political statements, views, or beliefs.
“My family has been viciously torn apart on social media over this entire ordeal. I do understand that some of this comes with politics, but this does not represent me,” Blayke said. “Neither myself or my wife are affiliated with Martin Holsome, with the exception of being his son and daughter-in-law, nor his beliefs, nor his political agenda. Please understand that the way he runs his campaign, the things he says, and the decisions he makes do not align with our personal beliefs.”
Holsome's tweets have grabbed headlines in several statewide and national publications since Friday.
Rusk City Manager Amanda Hill said she was aware of the tweets, and the assertions they made, but worked to separate the city from Holsome's actions.
"I have been made aware of Councilman Holsome’s recent comments on social media," she said. "A number of individuals have reached out to me concerning these statements and requesting that the City take action. Those views and statements expressed by Mr. Holsome are his personal beliefs and were expressed in his individual capacity, not as a City Official. His statements do not reflect any position formally adopted by the City Council of Rusk, Texas."
