Comments from current Rusk city councilman Martin Holsome were recently published in the Washington Post. The city of Rusk declined to comment on Holsome’s statements, stating only that “The comments made by Mr. Holsome are his personal views. The City has no comment in reference to them.” Holsome represents Rusk’s District 3. To view Holsome’s remarks, read the Washington Post’s article, “Nation’s governors prepare for worst, warn of long-term dangers to their capitols.” To view it online, https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/state-capitals-protests-governors/2021/01/13/d3ec0e7c-55c7-11eb-a08b-f1381ef3d207_story.html.
Rusk declines comment on councilman’s statements
- By Staff Reports
