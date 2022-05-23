The Rusk High School hosted graduation for the senior class of 2022 on Friday, May 20. The 162 graduates celebrated their milestone achievement in Eagle Stadium.
The 2022 Valedictorian was Trinity Asberry, daughter of George Asberry and the late Shelonda Kennedy. Mason Blalock, daughter of Ed and Beverly Blalock was the class Salutatorian and Esther Reifel, daughter of Jeanne Reifel, was the High Honor graduate.
Also finishing their high school career in the top 10% of the class were Makenna Burkhalter, Lacy Smith, Kara Wofford, Faith Long, Corlie hardy, Peyton Wallace, Jenna Goodwin, Leslie Sanchez, Alli Kozlovsky, Camryn Middlebrook, Brynn Wick and Kristen Long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.